Dec 9 Beijing VRV Software Corp Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Beijing HuaTech Information Technology Co Ltd for 100 million yuan ($16.17 million) via cash, share issue

* Says its shares to resume trading on Dec 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vIV57A; bit.ly/1sf50ga

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)