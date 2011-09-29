MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia's No.2 lender VTB has consolidated slightly more than 80 percent in Bank of Moscow , state agency Ria said on Thursday, citing a source at the Deposit Insurance Agency.

VTB declined to comment on the report.

VTB was required to raise its stake in Bank of Moscow to over 75 percent from 46.5 percent before the latter can get a record state-funded bailout of 295 billion roubles ($9.3 billion). ($1 = 31.746 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing By Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)