MOSCOW Feb 21 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, will offer to buy out minority shareholders at recently acquired Bank of Moscow but only those unrelated to the unit's former management, a VTB board member said on Tuesday.

Ekaterina Petelina said that VTB will offer 1,108.65 roubles ($37.3) per share to buy out minority shareholders left after the state-controlled lender increased its stake in BoM to a little under 95 percent in December.

($1 = 29.7575 Russian roubles)