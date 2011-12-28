MOSCOW Dec 28 Russia's second-biggest lender VTB bought out an additional share issue worth 102 billion roubles ($3.2 billion)in its Bank of Moscow unit, bringing its stake to around 95 percent, Bank of Moscow said on Wednesday.

The deal marks the second step in Bank of Moscow's bailout plan, having already received a central bank-led low-interest loan of 295 billion roubles to cover the most toxic part of its loan book and prevent the lender from bankruptcy.

VTB battled for around a year for control of Bank of Moscow, which was Russia's fifth-largest bank, only to discover a gaping hole in its books after ousting former management. The central bank-led rescue of Bank of Moscow was Russia's largest ever.

Bank of Moscow's spokeswoman said VTB increased its stake to around 95 percent after buying out the additional share issue, which was aimed to boost Bank of Moscow's capital. ($1 = 31.4620 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Will Waterman)