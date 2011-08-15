MOSCOW/LONDON Aug 15 VTB is set to hire Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoAML) executive Riccardo Orcel to oversee its growing client department as a part of a senior role, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

Orcel, BoAML's head of investment banking for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is expected to join Russia's second-biggest lender by September, one of the sources close to VTB said.

"The decision is taken, the rest is details," the source said. As part of his job, Orcel will oversee VTB' clients coverage department, another source close to VTB said.

Orcel is also expected to have a key role within VTB Capital, the firm's investment banking arm, the third banking source added.

This unit in particular has been expanding internationally, adding to its senior ranks in London. It also plans a push into the United States and Asia, where it will open new offices.

VTB, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Orcel declined to comment.

Orcel is the brother of another top BoAML executive, Andrea Orcel, head of emerging markets excluding Asia and executive chairman of global banking and markets.

The appointment comes after BoAML advised on the $3.3 billion privatisation of a 10 percent stake in VTB earlier this year as part of Russia's privatisation drive. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Sarah White; Editing by David Holmes)