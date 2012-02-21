MOSCOW Feb 21 The release of provisions made to cover problems at recently-acquired Bank of Moscow could boost earnings at VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, by up to 15 percent a year, Troika Dialog analysts said on Tuesday.

"Bank of Moscow provision releases are the potential earnings wildcard, with $2 billion or so possible in the next two to three years, which could add 10-15 percent to annual earnings," analyst Andrew Keeley said in a research note.

VTB declined to comment.

VTB was fighting for Bank of Moscow, previously controlled by the Moscow City Hall and the lender's former management, for most of last year, raising its stake to a just under 95 percent in December.

After ousting the bank's management last year, VTB discovered nearly half of its loan book was doubtful, leading to the central bank to approve a $13 billion bailout scheme, the biggest in Russia's financial history.

Last month, VTB Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Puchkov was quoted by local media as saying Bank of Moscow had cut its bad loan portfolio to 283 billion roubles from 360 billion, after some of the loans were repayed and others were recategorised as non-toxic.

VTB saw net profit at around $3 billion last year and plans to earn slightly above 100 billion roubles ($3.4 billion) this year. The lender has not said how much Bank of Moscow might contribute to its bottom line in 2012.

($1 = 29.7575 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mark Potter)