MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia's second biggest lender VTB has been in talks with investors in Switzerland and studies the possibility to tap the international debt markets with a Swiss franc bond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

"Now they are looking at the market to see if there is a reason to place an issue," he added.

The bond would carry a maturity of four years, and the yield guidance would be set at around 5 percent, the source said.

The new deal may follow Russia's Gazprom's and Alrosa's plans to tap the markets with Eurocommercial paper (ECP) issues . (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)