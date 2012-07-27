* Bank raises $1 bln in first Russian perpetual bond issue
* VTB will still need more capital after bond -analysts
* VTB sees Tier 1 improving by up to 1 pct point-CFO
* Demand for bond at $1.65 bln, yield set at 9.5 pct
* CFO says no plans to top up bond
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's VTB will
likely still need to resort to a share issue to boost its
capital reserves, analysts said on Friday, after the bank hailed
an unusually-structured bond issue as offering a vital repair to
its capital levels.
VTB needs to bolster its finances to keep up its strong
lending growth, after its ill-fated takeover of Bank of Moscow
last year knocked its core capital position -- also
under pressure from loan provisions and a weak rouble.
The bank which expects its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio --
a measure of a lender's ability to absorb shocks -- to improve
by up to 1 percentage point following a $1 billion perpetual
bond issue, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told Reuters on
Friday.
The first of its kind to be issued in Russia, perpetual
bonds are permanent interest-only loans that issuers do not have
to repay, allowing them to count the money raised towards
capital.
But analysts say the bond deal would only postpone an
inevitable additional share issue, needed by the
state-controlled lender to boost its capital longer term.
"A deal (bond) of this size does not seriously address VTB's
weak capital position ... While this Tier 1 bond placement ...
is not a panacea, it could be regarded as a viable short-term
alternative to equity raising," broker Troika Dialog said in a
note.
CFO Moos did not provide specific figures or estimates of
the bank's current Tier 1 level.
VTB's Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 9.6 percent at the end
of March, compared to a ratio of 11.8 percent at its larger peer
Sberbank. Broker Uralsib estimates VTB's current Tier
1 at 9.4 percent.
According to Troika's estimates, the bond will add about
50-60 basis points to VTB's Tier 1 - smaller than Moos'
expectation of the impact.
"A LONG WAY TO GO"
Eugene Tarzimanov, vice president at Moody's in Russia, said
the bond deal would increase VTB's Tier 1 capital to around 10.1
percent, assuming its capital adequacy level stood unchanged as
of end-March.
"VTB has a long way to go because its Tier 1 will still
remain below an average 13 percent Tier 1 for large Russian
banks with similar ratings," Moody's Tarzimanov said.
VTB priced its bond deal at the lower end of an initial
guidance of 9.50-9.75 percent.
Analysts viewed a similar deal by Banco do Brasil
, Latin America's biggest bank by assets, as a
guidance for VTB's issue.
Banco do Brasil sold $1 billion in perpetual bonds with a
yield of 9.25 percent in January, topping up the issue later.
A banking source previously said that VTB's bond attracted
strong demand of around $1.65 billion, meaning there is still
room to increase the volume of the issue. However, Moos said
that the lender has no such plans at the moment.
CAPITAL RAISE CONUNDRUM
Analysts warned VTB might need to raise cash to allow it to
continue lending after it bought Bank of Moscow last year, which
triggered a $13 billion state-run bailout, hitting its Tier 1
capital.
Lending grew by 50 percent last year, helping to boost VTB's
profit by 65 percent.
But Uralsib analysts say that even after the bond issue,
VTB's capital ratio will not be sufficiently high to show much
strength in its lending growth, estimating a rise of 14 percent
for the year.
VTB's core capital is also under pressure because of extra
provisions for deteriorating loans, VTB said earlier this week
in a prospectus marketing the perpetual bond, adding its capital
adequacy ratios may suffer further.
Also Troika estimates that a weak rouble in the second
quarter, hit by global risk aversion due to European debt
issues, has eroded VTB's Tier 1 level by 20-30 basis points.
However, the Russian government has hinted it may sacrifice
privatisation plans aimed to fulfil its budget and instead
dilute state stakes in Sberbank and VTB through capital
increases, a measure needed by VTB, two high-ranked banking
sources told Reuters earlier.
The government owns 75.5 percent of VTB, while the central
bank owns 57.6 percent of Sberbank.
($1 = 32.2980 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)