MOSCOW Nov 7 VTB , Russia's second biggest lender, could increase the size of an existing 300 million Swiss franc ($337.8) bond by the end of the year, chief financial officer Herbert Moos said on Monday.

"We are open to any offers," the chief financial officer said. He did not provide any details on how much the bond volume could increase. ($1 = 0.888 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katya Golubkova, writing by Alfred Kueppers)