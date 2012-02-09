MOSCOW Feb 9 State-controlled VTB , Russia's No.2 bank, will buy back shares from small investors in its 2007 initial public offering at the issue price to compensate them for paper losses, the head of the bank's retail arm said on Thursday.

Mikhail Zadornov, head of VTB 24, told a regional managers that the buyback would be made at 13.6 kopecks, a spokesperson said. The buyback price is nearly double where the shares currently trade.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, running in a presidential election next month, instructed VTB CEO Andrei Kostin last week to compensate small investors who took part in the bank's 'people's IPO'.

Newspapers reported on Thursday that investors who had bought shares worth up to 500,000 roubles ($16,800) would be compensated, ruling professional and institutional investors out of the buyback.

Kostin was expected to comment later. He said last week it would cost 15-18 billion roubles ($500-600 million) to compensate over 100,000 small investors who took part in the IPO. The bank is expected to cover the cost from its own funds. ($1 = 29.7437 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Douglas Busvine)