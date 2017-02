MOSCOW Feb 9 Russian's VTB Bank said on Thursday it expects its planned buyback programme to have a less than 30-50 basis point impact on its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio.

The state-controlled lender also said the bank's 2012 net profit should not be affected by the buyback-related expenses. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)