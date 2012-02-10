MOSCOW Feb 10 VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, does not rule out raising fresh capital if it wants to grow rapidly but feels comfortable at the moment, First Deputy Chief Executive Yuri Solovyov said.

VTB will spend up to 16 billion roubles ($540 million) to compensate small investors for losses on shares bought when the bank floated in 2007, which may reduce its capital by up to 7-8 billion roubles and hit its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio.

"We have enough capital for the buyback and for business development, but if we want to develop at the same pace as last year, to grow very fast, we may need additional capital at some point," Solovyov told a small group of reporters.

"But it (capital) is enough for the buyback and for the bank to function completely normally. It has all been calculated."

Solovyov's remarks were embargoed for release on Friday.

He added that buyback would not affect dividend payouts for 2011 and saw a minor effect on 2012 dividend payouts.

Separately, a source close to the bank said that VTB sees its 2012 net profit at a little over 100 billion roubles. ($1 = 29.6925 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)