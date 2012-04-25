MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's VTB expects to improve its Tier capital adequacy ratio to 10 percent by the end of this year, up from the projected 9.5 percent by the end of March, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call.

"We believe that at the end of first quarter Tier 1 will be approximately 9.5 percent... 10 percent by the end of 2012," Moos said.

He added that state-controlled VTB expects net interest margin "to remain at above 4 percent" this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)