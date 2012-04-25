BRIEF-Minaya Capital acquires minority stake in United Game Tech plc.
* In 2015, UGT achieved sales of 110 million euros ($116.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's VTB, whose capital adequacy ratio fell to 9.0 percent at the end of last year, does not need to raise additional capital at the moment, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a briefing.
State-controlled VTB expects to improve its Tier capital adequacy ratio to 10 percent by the end of this year, up from the projected 9.5 percent by the end of March, Moos said earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CARACAS, Feb 14 An associate of Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami has denied drug trafficking after the United States blacklisted both men in the Trump administration's first move against the socialist government.