MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's VTB, whose capital adequacy ratio fell to 9.0 percent at the end of last year, does not need to raise additional capital at the moment, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a briefing.

State-controlled VTB expects to improve its Tier capital adequacy ratio to 10 percent by the end of this year, up from the projected 9.5 percent by the end of March, Moos said earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)