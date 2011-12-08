MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's second biggest lender VTB expects to refinance around $2.5 billion in 2012, using domestic and international debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Thursday.

VTB secured a $3.13 billion syndicated loan in July, also tapping international debt markets with dollar and Swiss francs bond issues earlier this year.

State-controlled lender is set to borrow around $5 billion by the end of this year, with half of this likely to come from international markets. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)