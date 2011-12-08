HIGHLIGHTS-Polish central bank governor's comments after rate decision
* For statement double click on http://www.nbp.pl/en/aktualnosci/2017/mpc_2017_02_08.pdf
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's second biggest lender VTB expects to refinance around $2.5 billion in 2012, using domestic and international debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Thursday.
VTB secured a $3.13 billion syndicated loan in July, also tapping international debt markets with dollar and Swiss francs bond issues earlier this year.
State-controlled lender is set to borrow around $5 billion by the end of this year, with half of this likely to come from international markets. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)
* For statement double click on http://www.nbp.pl/en/aktualnosci/2017/mpc_2017_02_08.pdf
VIENNA, Feb 8 Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio stood above the lender's own expectations at 13.5 percent at the end of 2016, it said on Wednesday, up from 12.3 percent at the end of September.
CAIRO, Feb 8 A proposed $3 billion deal between Egypt and a Chinese state construction company to build government facilities at a planned new administrative capital has fallen through over price disagreements, Egypt's Housing Ministry said on Wednesday.