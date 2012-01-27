MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's second largest lender VTB almost doubled net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards last year to $3 billion, RIA news agency quoted its chief executive officer as saying on Friday.

"Last year was very successful for VTB. We earned around $3 billion in net profit," VTB's CEO Andrei Kostin was quoted as saying by RIA, which cited his interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)