MOSCOW, April 2 VTB, Russia's second
largest bank, plans to hold a roadshow for a new dollar Eurobond
issue on April 3, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.
The lender's investment banking unit VTB Capital, Citi and
ING have been appointed as arrangers, with road show to be held
in the United States and Europe, he added.
Sources told Reuters last week that steel maker Evraz
and VTB planned Eurobonds in April, following Russia's
successful placement of $7 billion in sovereign Eurobonds with
maturities of five, 10 and 30 years.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova,
Editing by Douglas Busvine)