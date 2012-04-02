(Adds details, bond prices)

MOSCOW, April 2 VTB, Russia's second largest bank, plans to hold a roadshow for a new dollar Eurobond issue on April 3, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

The lender's investment banking unit VTB Capital, Citi and ING have been appointed as arrangers, with road show to be held in the United States and Europe, he added. VT B declined to comment.

VTB Capital S.A., a key VTB unit in charge of bond issues, has a total of a just over $13 billion in Eurobonds outstanding, of which the bulk - or $10.1 billion - is denominated in U.S. dollars.

Other issues are split between the Chinese yuan, euro, Russian rouble, Singapore Dollar and Swiss Franc, according to Markit.

VTB issued its biggest-ever Eurobond worth $2 billion in May 2008, which matures in 2018 and currently trades with a yield of 5.869 percent.

Sources told Reuters last week that steel maker Evraz and VTB planned Eurobonds in April, following Russia's successful placement of $7 billion in sovereign Eurobonds with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)