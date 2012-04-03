MOSCOW, April 3 VTB, Russia's second biggest lender, is unofficially guiding investors towards a yield of 6.0-6.1 percent for its upcoming dollar-denominated Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier that VTB plans to issue a five-year Eurobond of a benchmark size, meaning it will total at least $500 million.

A banking source told Reuters on Monday that VTB planned a roadshow in the United States and Europe on Tuesday, with VTB Capital, Citi and ING acting as arrangers. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)