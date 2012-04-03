MOSCOW, April 3 VTB, Russia's second
biggest lender, is unofficially guiding investors towards a
yield of 6.0-6.1 percent for its upcoming dollar-denominated
Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service,
said earlier that VTB plans to issue a five-year Eurobond of a
benchmark size, meaning it will total at least $500 million.
A banking source told Reuters on Monday that VTB planned a
roadshow in the United States and Europe on Tuesday, with VTB
Capital, Citi and ING acting as arrangers.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova,
Editing by Douglas Busvine)