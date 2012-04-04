MOSCOW, April 4 VTB, Russia's second biggest lender, has set final guidance for its five-year dollar Eurobond issue at 6.0 percent, at the tight end of initial guidance of 6.0-6.1 percent, IFR said on Wednesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier that VTB plans to launch a benchmark offering, meaning it will total at least $500 million.

VTB, whose VTB Capital S.A. vehicle already has just over $13 billion in Eurobonds outstanding, is expected to price the deal later on Wednesday.

VTB issued its biggest-ever Eurobond, worth $2 billion, in May 2008. The bond matures in 2018 and is currently trading with a yield of 5.819 percent. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)