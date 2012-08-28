MOSCOW, Aug - Russia's second-largest lender VTB aims to raise at least 150 million Swiss Francs ($156.36 million) via a four-year Eurobond and is guiding investors towards a coupon yield of around 3.2 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

VTB issued a Swiss Franc Eurobond last year and in 2012 has been actively topping up its outstanding Eurobond issues. ($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Megan Davies)