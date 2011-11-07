MOSCOW Nov 7 VTB , Russia's second biggest lender, agreed to provide up to 38 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) in loans to Russian car maker GAZ , the bank said on Sunday.

The facility of up to 7 years will be used to refinance a syndicated loan and to support investment projects, VTB added.

GAZ, majority owned by aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska, came close to collapse during the financial crisis of 2008-09 but expects to grow net profit by nearly 50 percent to 3 billion roubles in 2011. ($1 = 30.725 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)