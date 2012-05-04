* VTB Capital to increase international banking staff to 120

* Eyeing potential partnerships with other firms-top exec

By Sarah White

LONDON, May 4 Russian investment bank VTB Capital plans to more than double its international banking staff to 120 people after a rapid expansion in the last year, a top executive said, as the firm makes the most of rivals slashing jobs and a fall in hiring costs.

The firm, an offshoot of state-controlled VTB, recruited 50 investment bankers, salespeople and traders for its overseas operations in 2011, though it has several hundred employees abroad including support staff.

"We plan to reach 120 people in the next couple of years," said Atanas Bostandjiev, chief executive of VTB Capital's United Kingdom and international business, referring to banking staff.

"We have done the critical senior hires we needed to get the ball rolling. Now we will be adding opportunistically."

Bostandjiev, who is based in London, VTB Capital's biggest base outside Moscow, joined the investment bank from Goldman Sachs last May to lead its international push.

The investment bank launched in 2008, after VTB poached part of a team from Deutsche Bank.

The firm has since opened a string of offices, including in Sofia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and most recently in New York. VTB Capital has been picking up senior staff in every centre to lead its push.

In Dubai, it hired Makram Abboud, an emerging market specialist from Nomura; in Hong Kong, former Merrill Lynch investment banker Damian Chunilal joined earlier this year to run Asia.

Its hiring efforts come as international investment bank rivals continue to trim staff at the end of a mixed first quarter, squeezed by high costs and burdensome regulation.

Last year, plans for more than 130,000 layoffs were announced by major banks globally, according to a Reuters tally.

That is pushing people VTB Capital's way, Bostandjiev said.

"We do get quite a few requests," he said.

But VTB Capital, which initially tried a big push into London at the height of the financial crisis by attracting staff from international banks with higher than average pay packets, no longer had to lure executives with above average remuneration, Bostandjiev added.

Having a more established business had helped, he said.

"Two years ago it was more difficult to attract people to VTB Capital, you had to pay the Russian premium. But critical mass brings critical mass," Bostandjiev said. "We're definitely not overpaying compared to what people are getting elsewhere."

Rather than compete with top U.S. or European firms such as JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank or Barclays on their home turf and advise western European companies from London, VTB Capital aims to be a purely emerging market-focused investment bank, connecting investors in London or Singapore for instance with Russian capital or companies.

The firm is also eyeing potential partnerships with other firms already based in emerging markets, a model pursued by the likes of JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley in China for instance, through joint-ventures with securities firms.

"We are looking at various situations," Bostandjiev said. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Cowell)