MOSCOW, Sept 1 VTB , Russia's second-biggest lender, beat expectations with a near trebling of second-quarter earnings, boosted by a strong performance from its corporate, investment banking and retail banking businesses.

VTB posted a net profit of 27.5 billion roubles ($953 million), compared with a forecast for 20.7 billion and up from 9.8 billion in the 2010 period.

State-controlled VTB said on Thursday total gross loans grew 7.0 percent in the second quarter.

VTB said its net interest margin stood at 4.8 percent in the first half of 2011, when the lender had a record net profit of 53.6 billion roubles. NIM for the second quarter added 10 basis points to 4.9 percent, quarter-on-quarter.

The lender, whose performance under International Financial Reporting Results is under scrutiny after the government sold a 10 percent stake last February, said bad loan provisions stood at 17.3 billion roubles for the first half 2011, down from 27.2 billion a year ago. ($1 = 28.852 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)