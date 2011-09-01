* Q2 net profit up to 27.5 bln roubles vs f'cast 20.7 bln

* Driven by 10.3 billion rouble one-off gain

* Shares down 0.6 pct vs 0.3 pct fall in Russian market (Adds detail, background, quotes)

By Ekaterina Golubkova

MOSCOW, Sept 1 VTB , Russia's second-biggest lender, beat expectations with a near trebling of second-quarter earnings, on a strong core operating performance and a one-off gain on the recovery of loans made in 2009.

VTB also said on Thursday it still expected to raise its stake in Bank of Moscow to 75 percent by the end of the third quarter from 46.5 percent, which would unlock a $14 billion bailout to stabilise the fallen lender.

VTB posted a net profit of 27.5 billion roubles ($953 million), beating a consensus forecast of 20.7 billion. That marked its second beat since the state floated a 10 percent stake for $3.3 billion in February.

State-controlled VTB said total gross loans grew 7.0 percent in the quarter, which with an improvement in the quality of its loan book helped cut its non-performing loan ratio (NPL) by 90 basis points to 7.7 percent from the end of 2010.

The lender took a conservative provisioning policy, with bad loan charges staying at 9.6 billion roubles, down by a fifth year-on-year but still 2 billion roubles above consensus.

Herbert Moos, VTB's chief financial officer, told journalists the lender was not planning to write back provisions until the end of this year, preferring to be conservative.

"(VTB results were) driven by a 10.3 billion roubles one-off gain on a net recovery of losses on lending made in 2009. Adjusted for this item, net income would have been in line with our estimate," UBS said in a note.

VTB said its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.8 percent in the first half of 2011, when the lender had a record net profit of 53.6 billion roubles. NIM for the second quarter grew 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 4.9 percent.

CORE REVENUE

Moos said the lender, whose second-quarter NIM was 1.6 percentage points less than of market leader Sberbank , hopes to keep it above 4.5 percent level for the full year.

"Core revenue items -- net interest income and fee income -- both beat consensus, which has a more lasting positive effect on valuation models," Jason Hurwitz, a senior analyst with Alfa Bank in Moscow, said.

VTB said it was on track to nearly double last year's net profit of 54.8 billion roubles.

"We are planning for VTB to earn 100 billion roubles in 2011. VTB has never earned a 100 billion roubles net profits in its history," Moos said at VTB's skyscraper office in the capital's newly built Moscow City financial district.

Moos added that VTB's TransCreditBank unit is expected to contribute 9 billion roubles to full-year results, up from a previous forecast of 8 billion, while Bank of Moscow would add another 3 billion.

Moos reiterated VTB's plans to increase its stake in Bank of Moscow to over 75 percent by the end of third quarter, which is essential to unlock the central bank's low-interest loan of 295 billion roubles to keep Bank of Moscow afloat under a record bailout.

VTB and Bank of Moscow shares were down 0.6 percent by 1227 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent drop in Russia's MICEX index.

"Ultimately ... the market is likely to assign an elevated risk premium to VTB until after the third-quarter results are published, when the Bank of Moscow is expected to be consolidated," Hurwitz said. ($1 = 28.852 roubles) (Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)