* Bottom line better than expected

* Bank of Moscow consolidation hits capital ratios (Adds analyst comment, quotes, detail)

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Dec 8 VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, said on Thursday it planned to hold on to most of this year's burgeoning profit to repair the hit to its capital from an ill-fated takeover of Bank of Moscow which triggered a $13 billion state bailout.

Analysts warned that the state-controlled bank, which will leave the dividend's share of profit unchanged, might need to raise more capital after its Tier 1 ratio fell to 9.2 percent in the third quarter from 12 percent in the previous three months.

"This ... suggests that the bank may have to limit growth or raise capital in the medium term," Alfa-Bank analysts Jason Hurwitz and Eldar Vagabov said in a note.

"We are concerned by the surges in funding from banks and the state, which suggests the potential for considerable stress at VTB."

Despite those concerns and the fact that management is asking shareholders to forego a higher dividend ratio, VTB's shares rallied by 1.2 percent in Moscow.

Its London-listed GDRs traded up 0.6 percent at $4.28, but down 32 percent from the level at which it priced a secondary offering of a 10 percent state stake last February, shortly before it secured control of Bank of Moscow.

RETAINED EARNINGS

Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos tried to calm fears of a capital call, saying the lender would retain the bulk of its 2011 net profit to boost capital.

"Our recommendation is to keep the payout level on the last year's level ... It is reasonable to reinvest the bulk of profit (into capital)", he said. VTB paid out 11 percent of earnings under international standards as dividends last year.

Moos's comments were at odds with a statement by Chief Executive Andrei Kostin in June that the lender may pay up to 20 percent of net profit in dividends.

VTB plans to double net profit to 100 billion roubles ($3.20 billion) this year, its highest ever, and achieve an improvement in 2012, Moos said.

VTB battled for around a year for control of Bank of Moscow, which was Russia's fifth-largest bank, only to discover a gaping hole in its books after ousting former management. The central bank-led rescue of Bank of Moscow was Russia's largest ever.

VTB plans to pay 258 billion roubles for 100 percent Bank of Moscow in total, and estimated in July that its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio would fall to 10 percent after its peer's consolidation. It now holds an 81 percent stake.

Unlike Russia's top lender Sberbank, with its 13.2 percent Tier 1 ratio, VTB has used acquisitions to boost assets, which grew by almost 50 percent to 6.4 trillion roubles for nine months mostly due to Bank of Moscow consolidation.

"From September 30th we now consolidate Bank of Moscow, which we believe is a good long-term strategic fit for VTB, helping to strengthen our retail and corporate banking franchise in Russia's most lucrative region," Kostin said in a statement.

MARKET INSTABILITY

VTB said nine-month net profit hit 72.6 billion roubles, up 87 percent year-on-year, with total gross loans growing by 45 percent. Excluding Bank of Moscow, lending growth was 23.4 percent.

The recent consolidation also improved VTB's non-performing loan ratio, which fell to 5.9 percent from 8.6 percent at the end of 2010. Provision charges were down to 8 billion roubles in the third quarter from 13.1 billion the same period last year.

Third-quarter net profit hit 19 billion roubles, up from 13.7 billion in the third quarter last year and beating market expectations of 15.9 billion.

"The biggest driver was lower operational costs, which fell by 30 percent quarter-on-quarter," said Andrei Klapko, an analyst with Gazprombank.

Moos said key to the lower costs in the third quarter were cuts in bonuses at VTB's investment banking business.

VTB posted a net loss from financial instruments of 10.5 billion roubles in the third quarter, but Moos said the bank should post a positive result on its securities portfolio in the fourth quarter.

The lender's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.9 percent in the third quarter, outperforming privately-controlled Vozrozhdenie's NIM of 4.6 percent but still far from Sberbank's 6.7 percent. ($1 = 31.2849 Russian roubles) (Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Cowell)