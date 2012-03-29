* State bank cuts 2011 profit forecast by 10 pct

* Will retain earnings to boost capital adequacy

* Targets capital adequacy of 10 pct, up from 9.5 pct

* In talks with Czech firm PPF over stake in insurer (Adds further CEO comment, detail, share price)

By Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, March 29 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank is cutting its 2011 profit guidance and will retain earnings to strengthen its capital base and avoid a rights issue.

In remarks to journalists released for publication on Thursday, CEO Andrei Kostin also confirmed that state-controlled VTB was in talks to buy a stake in Russian insurance company Ingosstrakh from Czech investor PPF.

"We are capitalising profits which, according to our estimates, will exceed 90 billion roubles ($3.1 billion) in 2011, but will be less than 100 billion roubles," Kostin said.

That amounts to a reduced forecast. The bank had earlier forecast a 2011 profit of 100 billion roubles, nearly double the 2010 total of 54.8 billion. Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, reported full-year net profit of 316 billion roubles on Wednesday.

Kostin said VTB needed to retain earnings to boost its capital adequacy this year to 10 percent under International Financial Reporting Standards from 9.5 percent last year, a level that had raised market concerns about the strength of its capital base.

He did not say what impact that retention would have on 2012 dividends. VTB has not yet disclosed what dividend payment it would recommend for 2011, but Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said in December that it should be held in line with the payout for 2010, when VTB paid 11 percent of its earnings out to shareholders, or around 6 billion roubles.

The group's acquisitions of TransCreditBank and Bank of Moscow reduced its capital adequacy to 9.2 percent in the third quarter of last year from 12 percent at the end of the second quarter.

Its position may come under further pressure following a government order for it to compensate small investors for a decline in its share price since its 2007 initial public offering.

VTB will offer small shareholders 13.6 kopecks a share, more than double the current price of 6.7 kopecks. The deal does not apply to holders of Global Depository Receipts.

BUSINESS PLAN

As recently as February the bank said it could not rule out a capital increase, but Kostin said it would now be able to avoid a rights issue as a result of the decision to capitalise earnings, while the move will also not affect plans to grow its loan book.

"This year we plan to increase the loan portfolio by 16 percent overall - 20 percent for retail and 13 percent for corporate clients. That is our business plan. We believe it can be implemented without additional capital," he said.

Commenting on Ingosstrakh, Kostin partially confirmed a report this week in the Vedomosti daily that VTB was holding negotiations to buy a near 40 percent stake in Ingosstrakh from Czech group PPF and Italy's Generali.

"We confirm the fact of talks by VTB about buying PPF's stake in Ingosstrakh," Kostin said, declining to give further detail.

Generali is already a significant shareholder in VTB after taking part in the bank's secondary share offering of a 10 percent stake early last year.

Ingosstrakh, controlled by aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska, has branches throughout Russia and offices in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, India and China. Deripaska and PPF have long been at odds over strategy at the insurer.

VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, has been aggressively expanding in Russia, both in building out its investment banking business and through acquisitions.

It battled for around a year for control of Bank of Moscow, which was Russia's fifth-largest bank. The takeover, completed last year, backfired when a raft of bad loans were found on Bank of Moscow's books, forcing Russia's largest-ever bank bailout. ($1 = 29.3845 Russian roubles) (Writing by John Bowker, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Andrew Callus)