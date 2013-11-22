MOSCOW Nov 22 Russian investment bank VTB
Capital raised $95.2 million from the sale of its stake in
software developer Luxoft through a secondary public
offering on Friday.
The sale of 2.8 million shares, or around 9 percent, was
priced at $34 per share, Luxoft said in a statement, compared to
a proposed maximum price of $31.26 in the company's prospectus
for the deal.
Luxoft will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by
VTB Capital, part of Russia's No.2 bank, VTB.
The company, a unit of IBS Group, raised $70
million when it listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June.
Its shares closed 3.1 percent higher on Thursday, bringing gains
since its market debut to more than 100 percent.
Luxoft counts Deutsche Bank, UBS and
Boeing among its customers and gets about 90 percent of
its revenue from North America and Europe.
It increased revenue by 32 percent year on year in the three
months to Sept. 30 to $98 million, and its net income rose 46
percent to $13.3 million, it reported this month.