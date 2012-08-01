August 1 VTB Capital SA on Wednesday added $500 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.

The total issue amount is now $2 billion.

VTB Capital was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: VTB CAPITAL S.A. AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 04/12/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 10/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.267 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/10/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 470 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A