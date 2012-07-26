Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
MOSCOW, July 26 Russia's second largest lender VTB has attracted bids worth $1.5 billion for its perpetual bonds, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.
IFR also said that the bonds' pricing has been left unchanged. Earlier it reported that VTB was guiding investors towards a yield of 9.50-9.75 percent.
Perpetual bonds are permanent interest-only loans, allowing companies to take the capital gained and hold it without having to repay the principal amount - meaning they can, for example, count it towards capital. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.