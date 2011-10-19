MOSCOW Oct 19 Russia's second largest bank VTB expects that its foreign operations will boost their share of overall net income to around 15 percent by 2014, board member Ekaterina Petelina said on Wednesday.

"Our foreign business accounts for around 10 percent (now) but this share will be rising... to around 15 percent by the end of 2013 and even more in a future," she told journalists.

Petelina added that VTB plans to grow organically abroad and does not plan any acquisitions at the moment, seeing Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan as key growth markets.

VTB, which expects to double its net profit this year to around 100 billion roubles ($3.2 billion), works through twelve subsidiaries in the former Soviet Union, Europe, Africa and Asia, excluding Russia.

Its investment banking unit VTB Capital has offices in The United Kingdom, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong.

VTB's closest peer, Russia's largest lender Sberbank , expects to earn at least 5 percent of its net profit abroad by 2014. It started international expansion last month, snapping up VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI. ($1=31.220 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)