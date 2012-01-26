MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's second largest lender VTB could issue and sell new shares to the market as a part of further privatisation, the bank's chief executive officer Andrei Kostin said on Thursday.

"We will see whether it will be a selling of state shares or a new issue. Probably we will need new capital," Interfax agency cited Kostin as saying on the sidelines of the world economic forum in Davos.

VTB shares rose nearly 5.5 percent after the comments, outperforming a 1 percent rise on the broader MICEX index .

Its London-listed GDRS were nearly 7 percent higher.

Kostin also said that it would be difficult to continue with its privatisation before Russia's presidential election in March.

VTB kicked off Russia's latest privatisation wave a year ago via the placement of a 10 percent stake in London, raising $3.3 billion.

The government now has a 75.5 percent stake and has stated it wants to sell a further 25.5 percent minus one share in 2012-2013.

