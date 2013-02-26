BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
DUBAI/LONDON Feb 26 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has hired UBS to advise on a possible $3 billion investment in Russian state-owned bank VTB, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
VTB is working on a capital increase with Citigroup, the sources said.
"Talks are very advanced", one of the people said in regard to Qatar's discussions with VTB. A deal could still fail on price disagreement since Qatar Holding wants a cheap deal while the Russian government, which owns 75 percent of VTB, is concerned to sell down at a decent price.
Qatar Holding declined to comment. UBS and Citigroup, were not immediately available for comment.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.