MOSCOW, Sept 1 VTB , Russia's second biggest lender, nearly trebled earnings in the second quarter to 27.5 billion roubles ($953 million ), the company said on Thursday, beating market expectations.

VTB had been expected to post 20.7 billion roubles net profit for the second quarter of 2011, up from 9.8 billion roubles in the same period of last year.

State-owned VTB also said its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.8 percent in the first half of 2011, when the lender had a record net profit of 53.6 billion roubles. ($1 = 28.852 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)