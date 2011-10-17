MOSCOW Oct 17 State-controlled VTB , Russia's second-largest lender, made a third-quarter loss of 1.37 billion roubles ($45 million) under Russian accounting standards (RAS), as turmoil on global markets led to securities losses, central bank data showed on Monday.

VTB posted a net profit of 20.75 billion roubles in the nine months to Oct.1 under RAS, the central bank said. In the six months to July 1, profit was 22.12 billion roubles.

Russia's rouble-denominated MICEX index lost around 20 percent in the third quarter, hitting its lowest in a year and a half in early October on global risk aversion driven by Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters Insider TV earlier this month that the lender would post a trading loss in July-September and said he hoped weak markets would improve in the last quarter of 2011.

"In the third quarter, the lender lost... around 3 billion roubles on a negative revaluation of its securities portfolio," said Andrei Klapko, an analyst with Gazprombank.

VTB lost 8.4 billion roubles in September, a second month in a row after a 9.2 billion roubles loss in August, according to Reuters calculations based on VTB's figures under RAS.

In a written response to Reuters questions, VTB's press office said the lender's September results are related to "imperfect accounting processes under RAS".

"We think that results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)... are more representative," it added.

VTB expects to report third quarter results under IFRS in coming months, doubling net profit for the full 2011 year to around 100 billion roubles. Its shares were up by 1.4 percent to 1010 GMT, outperforming broader MICEX index. ($1 = 30.890 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova)