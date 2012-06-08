(Adds shareholder criticism, demands for new buyback)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, June 8 Russia's second-biggest lender VTB faced rage from shareholders on Friday over its purchase of Bank of Moscow, but promised the new unit, which required a $13 billion bailout, would turn a 20 billion rouble ($619.9 million) profit this year.

VTB held its first annual meeting since Bank of Moscow was consolidated after the purchase last year following a long battle with its former management.

VTB later discovered a gaping hole in Bank of Moscow's balance sheet that required the central bank-led bailout.

"In 2012, we expect this unit to post at least 20 billion roubles in net profit and to raise it to 35 to 40 billion roubles annually in coming years," Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told the meeting.

Kostin did not specify whether the forecast was in accordance with Russian or international accounting standards. Bank of Moscow plans to publish last year's earnings under international standards on Saturday.

VTB expects its own net profit to be above 100 billion roubles this year.

The profit forecast appeared of little consolation to some shareholders, who blasted the Bank of Moscow deal, although the intensity of their anger appeared lower than in previous years after a partial buyout of minority shareholders earlier this year.

"(VTB) management should have a black mark against its name so it can never work in the financial sector again," one shareholder said during public remarks at the AGM, complaining about the Bank of Moscow deal.

During his presidential campaign at the beginning of this year, Vladimir Putin had ordered VTB to buy back shares from investors who lost out having bought stock in 2007 at the initial public offering price of 13.6 kopecks.

VTB shares closed at 5 kopecks on Friday.

But shareholders could only sell a maximum of 500,000 roubles' worth of stock in the buyback and some minority shareholders demanded a new offer this year.

"As a person who fell under the wheels of the IPO, I'm asking you - please do a full share buyback. It won't cost you much - 13 kopecks seen in 2007 has already become 3 kopecks," an elderly man told the meeting. ($1 = 32.2610 Russian roubles)