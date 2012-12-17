* VTB third-quarter results * Due on Thursday, Dec. 20 * Net profit seen at 20.4 bln roubles MOSCOW, Dec 17 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender by assets, is expected to post 20.4 billion roubles ($663.7 million) in third-quarter net profit, up 7 percent from the same period last year on the back of growth in lending and trading gains, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. VTB's net income stood at 19 billion roubles in the third quarter of last year. The bank is expected to post 54 billion roubles in nine-month net profit, the poll also showed, well short of the bank's own full-year forecast of over 100 billion roubles. The bank's loans are expected to have risen 9 percent year-on-year and 4 quarter-on-quarter, the poll showed. "With markets rising during (the) third quarter of 2012, we projected net trading and FX (foreign exchange) income of 6.9 billion roubles, after the bank posted a net loss of 17.6 billion roubles in second quarter," Alfa Bank said in a note on Monday. During the conference call, analysts will be focusing on VTB's capital position after perpetual bond issues earlier this year along with management's comments on a share offering that is planned for spring of 2013. "Elsewhere, there will be some focus on capital position, with the bank's Tier 1 perpetual bond tap taking it up to $2.25 billion and suggesting VTB's Tier 1 ratio could be 10 percent at end 2012. We wait to hear whether the management has anything to say on secondary public offering plans for 2013," Sberbank CIB said in a note. Following are VTB forecasts in billion roubles: Revenues Provisions Net profit Loans NII* Op. costs Q3 Average 82.9 13.1 20.4 4,513.9 61.5 44.3 Q3 2011 57.8 8.0 19.0 4,139.1 54.0 23.5 Q2 2012 67.0 11.9 10.3 4,327.8 58.4 44.6 * Net interest income Contributors included BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Citi, UBS, Alfa Bank, Gazprombank, Metropol, Renaissance Capital, Sovlink, Sberbank CIB and Uralsib. ($1 = 30.7349 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)