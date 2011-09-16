SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Russian bank VTB is determined to sell a further 10 percent stake in the company after next year's presidential elections in March and is likely to pay a higher dividend in 2011 than it did last year, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Friday.

"Next year we will definitely sell a 10 percent stake - we will find windows or doors ... We think that it should be after the elections," Kostin told reporters in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

VTB raised $3.3 billion via a secondary public offering of a 10 percent stake in February, although shares are trading below the $6.25 a GDP sale price at just over $5.00.

Kostin added that this year's dividend payment should be larger than that awarded to investors in 2010.

"I think it will be higher. The bank is working better so probably it is better to share with shareholders," he said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing By John Bowker)