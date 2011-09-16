SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Russian bank VTB
is determined to sell a further 10 percent stake in
the company after next year's presidential elections in March
and is likely to pay a higher dividend in 2011 than it did last
year, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Friday.
"Next year we will definitely sell a 10 percent stake - we
will find windows or doors ... We think that it should be after
the elections," Kostin told reporters in the Black Sea resort of
Sochi.
VTB raised $3.3 billion via a secondary public offering of a
10 percent stake in February, although shares are trading below
the $6.25 a GDP sale price at just over $5.00.
Kostin added that this year's dividend payment should be
larger than that awarded to investors in 2010.
"I think it will be higher. The bank is working better so
probably it is better to share with shareholders," he said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing By John Bowker)