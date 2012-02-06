MOSCOW Feb 6 Russia's state-conrolled VTB
bank is ready to use part of its earnings to buy back
shares from small investors who lost money during VTB's 2007
stock listing, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Shares in VTB, which is still 75.5 percent owned by the
government, were trading at around 7 kopecks on Monday, slightly
above half the price of 13.6 kopecks at which they were offered
to more than 100,000 Russian small investors in 2007.
Last week, Putin instructed the country's No.2 lender VTB to
compensate private investors.
The buyback programme could cost around 15-18 billion
roubles ($500-600 million) in total, VTB's head Andrei Kostin
said.
($1 = 30.1752 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Glen Bryanski; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)