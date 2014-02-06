Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian bank VTB announced on Thursday the merger of its Tele2 Russia mobile unit with the mobile assets of telecoms group Rostelecom into a single company, T2 RTK Holding.
VTB and its partners, Bank Rossiya and entities controlled by Alexei Mordashov, will own at least 55 percent of the new company, with Rostelecom having a 45 percent stake, VTB said in a statement.
Rostelecom approved the merger last year. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)