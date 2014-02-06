MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian bank VTB announced on Thursday the merger of its Tele2 Russia mobile unit with the mobile assets of telecoms group Rostelecom into a single company, T2 RTK Holding.

VTB and its partners, Bank Rossiya and entities controlled by Alexei Mordashov, will own at least 55 percent of the new company, with Rostelecom having a 45 percent stake, VTB said in a statement.

Rostelecom approved the merger last year. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)