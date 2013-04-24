Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW, April 24 Russian state-controlled bank VTB plans to cut its holding in the Russian unit of Tele2 below a controlling stake within the coming year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
Herbert Moos said the bank is in talks with Russian and foreign investors to cut the stake.
The Nordic telecom operator last month struck a $3.5 billion deal to sell its Russian business to VTB and carried it out in a rapid sale process, with the deal closing within days after being announced. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)