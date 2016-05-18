* VTB to grow commodities trading - division head
* To expand commodities trading as Western peers pull back
* To help Russian exporters in markets including China
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, May 18 Russia's second largest bank,
state-controlled VTB, is growing its commodities trading
business to help the country's oil, coal and metals producers
expand in new markets from China to Africa.
VTB aims to become a top global commodities trading bank as
Western peers cut their Russian exposure due to sanctions and as
Russian firms feel the pressure of falling prices, the
division's head, Atanas Djumaliev, told Reuters.
"We aim to enter the top ten of leading banks working with
commodities markets," said Djumaliev, who already has 30 people
in offices in Moscow, London and Switzerland and plans to grow.
The market's top trading banks, such as Goldman Sachs
or Citi, employ 200 to 300 people in commodities,
generating revenues which can top $1 billion in good years.
But their proprietary trading -- taking bets with their own
money -- has been drastically reduced by U.S. regulations, a
factor VTB does not need to worry about.
"We don't limit ourselves at just providing liquidity. We
participate in export flows," said Djumaliev.
Inside Russia, VTB would, for example, often buy oil from
mid-sized independent producers and supply it to small refiners,
from which it would purchase refined products for exports.
"However, we are rather niche players in commodities and do
not aim to rival global trading houses such as Vitol
or Glencore. Our priority is to support Russian
clients locally and improve Russian export competitiveness on
global markets," he said.
VTB plans to grow operations - from hedging to structural
finance - in Africa, Asia and Latin America to help Russian
companies spur exports to those destinations.
Russia has become one of the top oil suppliers to China and
Asia in the last decade, competing with OPEC leader Saudi Arabia
in markets Riyadh and its Gulf allies long dominated.
VTB hopes to help Russian firms expand even further.
"We are talking to many refiners in China, which are
interested in Russian supplies. Chinese refiners, for example,
like purchasing oil with deferred payment. Sometimes it doesn't
suit Russian producers. So our role is to optimise the process
for both sides," said Djumaliev.
"We can make a pre-payment, provide funding to a Chinese
consumer and coordinate oil supply to a local port".
(Editing by Alexander Smith)