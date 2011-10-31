KIEV Oct 31 The Ukrainian subsidiary of
Russia's second-largest lender VTB has lost property
foreclosed under $120 million loan agreements due to a court
ruling, the bank and its lawyers said on Monday, adding that
they would appeal.
"Ukraine's Highest Commercial Court has terminated VTB's
(property) right to previously foreclosed real estate which had
been subject to mortgage under mortgage deals with the Target
group of companies for a total of over $120 million," law firm
Pavlenko and Poberezhnyuk said in a statement.
Target is a Ukrainian supermarket chain which has no link to
the United States-based retailer with the same name.
VTB confirmed the ruling, saying in a separate statement it
was "de facto deprived of its property" and calling the court's
decision "a dangerous precedent".
The bank did not provide a figure for its potential losses.
VTB said the property in question included Target's two
largest supermarkets in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as well as
some office and warehouse buildings.
The foreclosure followed Target's failure to repay "large
loans", it said.
Kharkiv-based Target could not be reached for comments.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)