KIEV Oct 31 The Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia's second-largest lender VTB has lost property foreclosed under $120 million loan agreements due to a court ruling, the bank and its lawyers said on Monday, adding that they would appeal.

"Ukraine's Highest Commercial Court has terminated VTB's (property) right to previously foreclosed real estate which had been subject to mortgage under mortgage deals with the Target group of companies for a total of over $120 million," law firm Pavlenko and Poberezhnyuk said in a statement.

Target is a Ukrainian supermarket chain which has no link to the United States-based retailer with the same name.

VTB confirmed the ruling, saying in a separate statement it was "de facto deprived of its property" and calling the court's decision "a dangerous precedent".

The bank did not provide a figure for its potential losses.

VTB said the property in question included Target's two largest supermarkets in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as well as some office and warehouse buildings.

The foreclosure followed Target's failure to repay "large loans", it said.

Kharkiv-based Target could not be reached for comments. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)