MOSCOW Aug 12 Russia's second-biggest lender, VTB , will provide a 5.7 billion rouble ($193 million)loan to Russian potash miner Uralkali URKAq.L, the bank's spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.
The funds will be provided for one year and will be used to finance current operations, VTB said in a separate statement.
Uralkali Chief Executive Vladimir Baumgertner said in late June the company would refinance around $1 billion in debt for merger partner Silvinit this autumn.
The companies, both controlled by billionaire tycoon Suleiman Kerimov and associates, merged in a $23.9 billion deal this year to form Russia's No. 1 potash producer.
($1 = 29.485 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Hulmes)
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: