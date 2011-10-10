MOSCOW Oct 10 Russian investment bank VTB Capital is taking advantage of massive job cuts by its western European peers to recruit bankers as it seeks to expand its international staff, one of its top executives said.

"The situation with Western banks provides an opportunity to acquire talent that we previously would not have been able to attract," Atanas Bostandjiev, chief executive at VTB Capital's United Kingdom and international business, told Reuters on Friday.

"The trend we currently see is that a lot of western bankers, or those working with western banks, are willing to come and be part of VTB Capital's expansion."

Banks are cutting jobs worldwide, aiming to control costs under stricter regulations and weak markets, which are squeezing investment banking units' income.

Over 70,000 staff cuts have been announced so far this year, including at HSBC HSBC_pb.N, Barclays , Bank of America Merrill Lynch , a trend that VTB Capital wants to utilize.

"We are looking to grow international staff by roughly 20-25 percent by the end of 2012. We are definitely not alone in that process and some Russian banks are hiring as well; they also see this situation as an opportunity," Bostandjiev said.

VTB Capital has more than 300 people in London, Singapore and Dubai at the moment, with London its biggest centre outside Moscow.

The investment banking arm of Russia's second-biggest lender VTB has grown rapidly since launching in 2008 by hiring part of a team from Deutsche Bank and accounted for a third of VTB's profit of 55 billion roubles ($1.72 billion) in 2010.

Bostandjiev said VTB Capital is "selectively" hiring investment banking professionals in London, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore. ($1 = 32.050 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Erica Billingham)