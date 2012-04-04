April 4 VTB Capital SA on Wednesday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, ING, and VTB Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VTB CAPITAL AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 04/12/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 495.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A