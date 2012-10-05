Oct 5 VTB Captial SA on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Societe Generale and VTB Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VTB CAPTIAL AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 6.95 PCT MATURITY 10/17/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/17/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 6.95 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/17/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 527.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A