Dec 3 Hong Kong-based digital toy and gadget
maker VTech Holdings Ltd said FireEye Inc's
Mandiant forensics unit was helping the company secure its
systems after a hacking attack exposed data on 6.4 million
children.
VTech said it was cooperating with law enforcement worldwide
to investigate the cyber attack, which surfaced last week.
A spokesman for VTech declined to comment on which
governments were looking into the attack or say whether they had
identified any suspects.
Mandiant will also review all aspects of how VTech handles
customer information and suggest ways to strengthen the security
of its user data, VTech said.
Mandiant helps victims of cyber attacks identify the extent
of hacking, clean up networks and restore systems.
It has handled some of the largest breaches, including the
2013 holiday attack on Target Corp and last year's
attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment.
U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday asked VTech why it collects data
on children, and how it secures that information.
At least two U.S. states also plan to investigate the
breach. FBI spokeswoman Carol Cratty declined comment when asked
if the U.S. law enforcement agency was investigating the attack.
Britain's data privacy regulator, the Information
Commission's Office (ICO), said it was investigating the breach.
The cyber crime unit of Britain's National Crime Agency declined
to comment on whether they are providing any assistance in the
investigations.
VTech's European headquarters are located in Britain - in
Abingdon, south of Oxford.
In Europe, national data regulators typically defer to the
country where an organization is headquartered to take the lead
on probes. A spokesperson for the ICO said part of its enquiries
was to determine which organization would take charge.
Of the 6.4 million children and 4.9 million adults impacted
by the breach, nearly 5 million victims live in Europe,
including 2.8 million children, according to VTech.
More than 2 million were affected in France, including 1.17
million children, followed by Britain, with 1.29 million
affected, including more than 727,000 kids.
The VTech data breach also affected significant numbers in
Germany, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands.
