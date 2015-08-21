BRIEF-Cinedigm Corp enters term sheet with a third party lender
* Has entered into a term sheet with a third party lender with respect to an asset-based loan facility to be secured on a first lien basis
Aug 21 Vital Therapies Inc said it would stop two studies of its liver therapy after the experimental treatment failed to meet its main goal in a late-stage study.
The company said it would drop the VTI-210 and VTI-212 studies, which were currently enrolling patients, and analyze data from its failed VTI-208 study.
The liver therapy was tested for its efficacy to improve overall survival in patients with alcohol-induced liver failure. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* BTL group announces increase of proposed private placement to up to 1,150,000 equity units