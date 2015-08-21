Aug 21 Vital Therapies Inc said it would stop two studies of its liver therapy after the experimental treatment failed to meet its main goal in a late-stage study.

The company said it would drop the VTI-210 and VTI-212 studies, which were currently enrolling patients, and analyze data from its failed VTI-208 study.

The liver therapy was tested for its efficacy to improve overall survival in patients with alcohol-induced liver failure. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)