Nov 21 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Confirms FY outlook despite lower revenues

* Says achieved revenues of 12.4 million euros in Q3 of 2014 and generated revenues of 35.3 million euros in first nine months of 2014

* Says is confident to reach revenues of at least 48 million euros and an EBIT margin of approximately 7 percent for full year 2014

* Says as at Sept. 30, had net cash position of 127.7 million euros and an equity ratio of 95 percent